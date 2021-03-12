Beer in Dominican Republic Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, beer saw stronger total volume growth than in any other year of the review period. The off-trade channel accounted for far higher sales, and also saw the strongest growth. Sales of beer are growing faster than the economy and the population, and with tourism seeing a slight decline in 2019, this means that consumption frequency is growing. Beer represents the majority of sales of alcoholic drinks in the Dominican Republic in both value and volume terms.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Strong growth for the only category, lager, due to rising consumption frequency

Premiumisation prompts a strong increase for imported premium lager

Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana maintains its complete dominance

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within beer

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2019

Table 1 Number of Breweries 2014-2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Cider/perry enters alcoholic drinks with a bang

High consolidation, with Cervecería Nacional Dominicana maintaining its dominance

On-trade sales unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels even by 2024

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Summary 2 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Summary 3 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019 (a)

Summary 4 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019 (b)

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

…continued

