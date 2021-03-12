All news

Calidad Pascual SAU in Packaged Food (Spain)

In the near future, Calidad Pascual SAU has the objective of accelerating its digital transformation and industrial management capabilities. The company is committed to its strategic plan 2020, focused around three aspects: growth and leadership, competitiveness and boosting its ethical and responsible management.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

CALIDAD PASCUAL SAU IN PACKAGED FOOD (SPAIN)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Calidad Pascual SAU: Key Facts

Summary 2 Calidad Pascual SAU: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Calidad Pascual SAU: Competitive Position 2017

 

