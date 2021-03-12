All news

Central de Alimentos, SA in Packaged Food (Guatemala)

Central de Alimentos is a domestic company that produce,imports and distributes important brands of packaged food and non-alcoholic drinks in Guatemala. Its wide product portfolio allows it to have a strong distribution chain and reach even the most-remote independent small grocers in the country. It is also active in terms of new product launches and marketing campaigns.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CENTRAL DE ALIMENTOS, SA IN PACKAGED FOOD (GUATEMALA)

Euromonitor International

November 2017

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Central de Alimentos SA: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Central de Alimentos SA: Competitive Position 2017

