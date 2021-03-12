Ceramics Market Growth Development and Challenges with Forecast 2028

Global Ceramics Market: Overview

Ceramic is a non-metallic and an inorganic solid that is made from non-metal and metal compounds. At first, it is shaped and then it is hardened by heating it to high temperature. Ceramic is brittle, resistant to corrosion, and hard. As such, ceramics find abundant use in the making of glass, cements, tiles, bricks, and pottery. In gas turbine engines, ceramics are used at many places. In addition, medical industry makes use of ceramics in the form of synthetic bones and dental implants. Such varied uses are likely to drive the global ceramics market.

In addition to that, augmented spending on infrastructure and construction activities by the government across the globe is expected to boost the global ceramics market.

The global ceramics market has been segmented based on product, application, end use, and region. This comprehensive report on the said market is expected to provide a deeper understanding of the various market dynamics at play so as to help stakeholder make effective strategies.

Global Ceramics Market: Notable Developments

The global ceramics market has come across quite a few developments in the last few years. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In April 2019, Kyoto-based ceramics and electronics manufacturer, Kyocera Corporation made an acquisition of H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH. The latter is a manufacturer of fine ceramics based out of Selb, Germany. This acquisition places the company in a position to meet up with the rising demand for fine ceramic-based components from the industrial machinery sector

Some of the leading market players in the global ceramics market are

Imerys Ceramics

Kyocera Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Carbo Ceramics, Inc

AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd

The 3M Company

Global Ceramics Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Concern for Fire Outbreaks is Expected to Augment Demand

The global ceramics market is likely to observe a considerable growth over the period of assessment due to its increasing applications in a wide variety of end use segments. Ceramics are abundantly used in dental application. It is an integral element in the making of bridges, implants, and crowns. Growing awareness and increasing expenditure on the oral care is likely to play a significant role in the growth of the global ceramics market in the years to come.

It is forecasted that nanotechnology and technological progress in 3D printing will open up new possibilities of growth for the market players. Nanotechnology has generated substantial impact in the manufacturing of floor tiles. An emerging technology, 3D printing is gaining rapid traction in the ceramics market. Various advanced ceramic materials such as zirconium, hydroxyapatite, and alumina are put into the 3D printing technology enabled printers to get final product. It is expected alumina and zirconium based ceramic materials will exert considerable influence on the ceramic 3D printing. Such dominance of these two materials is owing to its high demand from the medical industry. Such technological advancement is expected to drive the growth of the global ceramics market.

The building and construction sector is another promising end user for the global ceramics market. The demand for new housing projects to meet the accommodation requirements of expanding population is likely to push for the demand for ceramics in the construction sector.

Global Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

In the global ceramics market, Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the leading regions. Stellar growth of the electronics and electrical industry in Asia Pacific is likely to generate substantial demand for ceramics. Ceramic products find use as electrical insulators for power lines and bare wires. In addition, expansion of the automotive sector in Asia Pacific is another factor for growth of the market in the region. India and China are likely to lead the ceramics market in Asia Pacific over the tenure of assessment.

The global ceramics market is segmented as:

Product

Traditional

Advanced

Application

Sanitary Ware,

Abrasives,

Bricks and Pipes,

Tiles,

Pottery

End Use

Building and Construction,

Industrial,

Medical

