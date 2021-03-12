Chickpea Flour Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2025

The Chickpea Flour market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Chickpea Flour market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report, titled ‘Global Chickpea Flour Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Chickpea Flour market. The report describes the Chickpea Flour market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Chickpea Flour market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Chickpea Flour market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Chickpea Flour market report:

Sales through E-Commerce Channels Creating New Growth Avenues

Traditionally, the sales of chickpea flour have remained resurgent through food chain services and modern trade. These two distribution channels continue to be the leading channels for chickpea flour. However, in the recent past, sales through online channels have opened up new growth avenues for manufacturers. According to the report, sales through online stores are likely to surpass sales through departmental stores during the assessment period.

Bakery and Confectionary Continue to Account for Bulk of Demand

Chickpea flour is used in a wide range of applications, including bakery and confectionary, extruded products, beverages, animal feed, and dairy products. Among these, demand for chickpea flour is most formidable in bakery and confectionary segments. By 2026, demand for chickpea flour through bakery and confectionary segment is likely to be worth nearly US$ 2.5 Bn. Extruded products is the second largest application segment in the market.

Desi Chickpea Continues to Outsell Kabuli

On the basis of product type, demand for desi chickpea flour has traditionally remained higher than kabuli flour. The status quo is likely to remain unchanged during the assessment period, with desi chickpea flour likely to account for a higher revenue share of the market.

Competition Tracking

Leading companies in the chickpea flour market focus on collaboration and strengthening of supply chains in a bid to consolidate their position. Some of the leading players in the market include Ingredion, ADM, The Scoular Company, SunOpta, Anchor Ingredients, EHL Limited, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Blue Ribbon, Great Western Grain, Best Cooking Pulses, Bean Growers Australia, Parakh Agro Industries Ltd, and CanMar Grain Products.

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Chickpea Flour report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Chickpea Flour market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Chickpea Flour market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

