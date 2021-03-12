All news

Cider/Perry in Azerbaijan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Economic improvements supported an ongoing recovery in total volume sales of cider/perry in 2019, after a sharp decline in sales in the early years of the review period. Growth in inbound tourism and improvements in product distribution via both off- and on-trade channels were other factors stimulating growth towards the end of the review period. Young adults at the lower end of the legal drinking range, who tend to be more willing to experiment with novel product types and different flavours, r…

Euromonitor International’s Cider/Perry in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Cider/perry retains niche status in 2019 despite growth
Supermarkets help to expand distribution but competition from other alcoholic drinks remains a challenge
International brands dominate, but local player ASK enters the market in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

 

…continued

