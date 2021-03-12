Cider/Perry in Latvia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

There was a strong rise in consumer interest in cider over the review period, which continued into 2019, translating into solid volume sales growth. Cider was proving highly popular among young adult consumers of legal drinking age, who tend to prefer lower alcohol, naturally brewed, sweeter products. However, declining cross-border trade in 2019 and ongoing depopulation make future volume growth uncertain. Also, beer-based flavoured drinks and light wine-based RTDs pose rapidly developing compe…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803244-cider-perry-in-latvia
Euromonitor International’s Cider/Perry in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glass-mold-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tert-butylated-triphenyl-phosphate-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Thirst for cider among young adult consumers
Somersby: more than just cider
Room for craft varieties to develop
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/