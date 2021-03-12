Construction Polymer Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2025

In 2029, the Construction Polymer market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Construction Polymer market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Construction Polymer market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Construction Polymer market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Construction Polymer market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Construction Polymer market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report.

competition landscape in the global construction polymer market remains densely populated by industry leaders from the chemicals and materials sector.

A majority of construction polymer manufacturers in the global market are based in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The study projects that through 2026, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will represent the largest market for construction polymers. By the end of the forecast period, the APEJ construction polymer market will account for nearly half of the forecast global market value.

PVC Polymers to Remain in Great Demand

The report has analyzed the future of the global construction polymer market on the basis of a range of polymers. Among which, polyvinylchloride polymers are expected to represent highest revenue share in the global construction polymer market. In 2017, nearly US$ 28 Mn worth of PVC polymers were sold across the global construction polymer market.

The study reveals that flexibility of PVC polymers, coupled with their competent advantages with respect to flame resistance, frictional co-efficiency, safety and design versatility, will continue to drive their demand in the near future of the global construction polymer market. The demand for polyethylene polymers is also slated to gain traction towards the latter half of the forecast period, while polycarbonate polymers are forecasted to register highest revenue CAGR through 2026.

Commercial and Housing Real Estate to Record Highest End-Use

With high profit margins, commercial real estate sector and housing (residential) real estate sector will remain lucrative for manufacturers of construction polymers. Collectively, the end-use of construction polymer in these two sectors will account for more than 65% of the global market revenues throughout the forecast period.

The report further projects that facility infrastructure sector and utility infrastructure sector will register fastest end-use of construction polymer in the global market. Increasing investments of governments as well as private sector players in the facility and utility infrastructure sectors will factor this surging revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Through 2026, Construction Polymers will be Predominantly Use in Walls Applications

On the basis of applications, the study has forecasted that construction polymers will be widely used in building high-tech walls. Compatibility of construction polymers with advanced engineering techniques has driven their use in construction of walls. By 2026, nearly US$ 50 Mn worth of construction polymers will be used in wall applications across the globe. Insulation and sliding applications, on the other hand, will register fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

With respect to the type of construction activity, construction polymers are less likely to be used for renovation as they are required to be integrated with the core construction materials for high performance. By 2026, more than three-fifth of revenues procured in the global construction polymers market will be accounted by new construction activities.

Construction Polymer Market: Manufacturing Insights

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of construction polymers, which include HB Fuller, Huntsman Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, Arkema, Croda, SCG Chemicals, Sika AG, Henkel, PolyOne, 3M Company, Formosa Plastics, and BASF.

A majority of these companies will continue to direct their research & development works towards providing innovative solutions for the construction industry. Industry leaders from the chemicals & materials sectors are actively partaking in the expansion of the global construction polymer market. These companies will be committed towards testing new products & technologies and creating advanced polymerized materials for the changing dynamics of building & construction sector.

The Construction Polymer market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Construction Polymer market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Construction Polymer market? Which market players currently dominate the global Construction Polymer market? What is the consumption trend of the Construction Polymer in region?

The Construction Polymer market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Construction Polymer in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Construction Polymer market.

Scrutinized data of the Construction Polymer on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Construction Polymer market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Construction Polymer market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Construction Polymer Market Report

The global Construction Polymer market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Construction Polymer market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Construction Polymer market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.