Dental Implants Market Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends Forecast till 2026

The increasing demand for dental implant due to its advantages over tooth replacement is a key factor driving the global dental implants market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.” The global dental implants market was valued at USD 3,870.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,725.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%.

 

Highlights of the Report:

 

  • In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Dental Implants Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.
  • Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Dental Implants Market share.
  • The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
  • Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

 

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market-100443

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

 

  1. Executive Summary

 

  1. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

 

  1. Key Insights

4.1 Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants

4.2 Competition Matrix by Key products/ Key players

4.3 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

4.4 New Product Launches

4.5 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

4.6 Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants.

 

  1. Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Material

5.2.1 Titanium Implants

5.2.2 Zirconium Implants

5.2.3 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Design

5.3.1 Tapered Implants

5.3.2 Parallel Implants

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Type

5.4.1 Endosteal Implants

5.4.2 Subperiosteal Implants

5.4.3 Transosteal Implants

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1 Hospitals

5.5.2 Dental Clinics

5.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

 

  1. North America Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Material

6.2.1 Titanium Implants

6.2.2 Zirconium Implants

6.2.3 Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By Design

6.3.1 Tapered Implants

6.3.2 Parallel Implants

6.4. Market Analysis – By Type

6.4.1 Endosteal Implants

6.4.2 Subperiosteal Implants

6.4.3 Transosteal Implants

6.5. Market Analysis – By End User

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.2 Dental Clinics

6.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1 USA

6.6.2 Canada

Continued…

