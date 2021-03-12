All news

Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables Market Forecasts and Growth, 2021-2030

The recent market report on the global Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type

  • Rapid Test Kits
  • Assay Kits and Reagents
  • Others

    Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Laboratories
  • Workplace
  • At-Home
  • Others

    By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

    End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables is utilized in different industrial domains.

    Competition Outlook

    The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

    By Company

  • Siemens AG
  • Merck
  • Roche
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Bio-Rad
  • Abbott
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Psychemedics

  • The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market
    • Market size and value of the Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumables market in different geographies

