Global Agriculture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

2017 was a strong year for the Turkish fruit and vegetables sector, due to increased production and record-high exports. Thanks to favourable weather conditions and continuous greenhouse expansion, fruit production volumes in Turkey rose by 9.7% to 20.8 million tonnes in 2017. The highest growth rates were recorded by apricots (34.9%), mandarins (16%) and peaches (14.4%) according to TSI (Turkish Statistical Institute). Meanwhile, production of vegetables increased by 1.8% over the same period,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513506-agriculture-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Agriculture market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/composite-packaging-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Agricultural Services and Hunting, Cattle, Cereals and Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Animals, Poultry, Sheep and Other Quadrupeds, Swine and Pigs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Agriculture market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-emission-monitoring-system-ems-market-size-study-by-system-type-continous-emission-monitoring-system-cems-and-predictive-emission-monitoring-system-pems-by-offering-hardware-software-and-service-by-industry-power-generation-oil-gas-chemicals-petrochemicals-refineries-fertilizers-building-materials-pulp-paper-pharmaceuticals-metals-mining-marine-shipping-and-waste-incineration-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Turkish Fruit and Vegetables Sector To Continue Driving Agricultural Growth

Growing Domestic Dairy Demand Offers Strong Impetus for Cattle and Dairy Farming

Cereal Production Anticipated To Decline Despite Culture Diversification Efforts

Competitive Landscape

Despite A Surge in Exports, Turkey’s Organic Farmers Are Set To Remain Under Pressure

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Production Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Cereals and Crops Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Fruits and Vegetables Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Cattle Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Sheep and Other Quadrupeds Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 9 Agricultural Services and Hunting Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 11 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Trade

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105