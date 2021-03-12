All news

Global Amcor Rigid Plastics Brasil in Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Amcor Rigid Plastic Brasil is a subsidiary of Amcor Ltd, a large Australia-based international packaging group which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. In Brazil, the company is based in Jundiai in São Paulo state. Amcor manufactures PET bottles for bottled water and PET bottles and jars for packaged food and beauty and personal care products. Amcor is also involved in sustainable development due to its recycling programme, which aims to use recycled PET bottles as raw materials in…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

