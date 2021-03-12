All news

Global Apparel Accessories Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Apparel accessories in Western Europe continue to struggle in 2016 with poor consumer confidence and economic uncertainty undermining growth. Price-conscious consumers, tough competition from fast fashion and online retailers coupled with continued price promotions and discounting have undermined value growth in the majority of the region’s countries. Due to increasing office casualisation, ties have declined dramatically making it the weakest-performing category in apparel accessories.

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market – be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Apparel Accessories in Western Europe
Euromonitor International
July 2017
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

…..continued

