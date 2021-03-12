All news

Global Asahi Group Holdings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

International expansion has been a long-standing focus for Japan’s largest brewer, Asahi, as its domestic beer market struggles with maturity-driven decline. The acquisition of SABMiller’s European operations has significantly expanded Asahi’s reach and altered its geographic profile; Eastern Europe has now become the company’s largest regional market. This report examines where future opportunities can be found for Asahi, as well as potential hurdles which lie in the path to growth.

Euromonitor International’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd in Beer (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non Alcoholic Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

