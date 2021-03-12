All news

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2025: Daifuku Co. Ltd, SSI Schaefer Group, Murata Machinery, Knapp AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Kardex Group, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux SA, Vanderlande Industries, System Logistics Corporation, Bastian Solution, Beumer Group, Dematic GmbH & Co. KG

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Introduction
The research report on Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market reflects its growth during the projected growth time-frame. The growth of the market is expected to happen due to the increasing number of start-ups entering the market and the increasing number of larger investor groups looking forward to opportunistic expansion through mergers and acquisitions. There are various drivers to the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market which include increased importance of innovative techniques and strategies and awareness of environmental concerns.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market. Key players profiled in the report include:
Daifuku Co. Ltd
SSI Schaefer Group
Murata Machinery
Knapp AG
TGW Logistics Group GmbH
Kardex Group
Swisslog Holding AG
Mecalux SA
Vanderlande Industries
System Logistics Corporation
Bastian Solution
Beumer Group
Dematic GmbH & Co. KG

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System market report defines the key drivers responsible for market growth so far and the trends altering and expanding the scope for the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market. The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market report shares market segmentation based on Automated Storage and Retrieval System type, regional segmentation, and end-user or customer type. It also shares the sales revenues of certain entities functional in the market. The report also consists of management activities, maintenance, alterations and repairs. The topics covered in this report includes sales of Automated Storage and Retrieval System services, new projects, remodelling, maintenance and repairs, and on-site challenges. Even though the market saw a considerable growth in last couple of years it witnessed a decline in growth due to COVID-19 consequences and policies implied since then. Various countries followed strict lockdown rules leading many companies to shut down their offices.

Segment-wise Assessment

By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Unit-Load AS/RS Type
Mini-Load AS/RS Type

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments
Semiconductor & Electronics
E-Commerce
Automotive
Chemicals
Aviation
Food & Beverages
Others

The key regions covered in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market report are:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)
Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

However, the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market report suggests that it will grow slowly but surely and recover during the forecast period. Factors responsible for growth in the past, present, and future are explained in the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market report. This also includes regional analysis with availability of resources, geo-political tensions, capital investments. These mainly form the restrains of the market report whereas increasing technology and economic growth and development are the drivers. Not alone technology but sustainable use of technology and environmental resources is the main focus and thus key players of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market are investing for the same cause.

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market report also specifies the trends and new projects leading to the anticipated growth in the forecast period. The top players play a significant role in the market, their portfolio, company status, market share, trends, market volume, cost structure are included in the market report. Global pandemic impact on the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market and stagnancy in growth is statistically analysed in the market report. Along with this, regional dominants and their future growth is analysed with potential market spaces and the advancement and adoption of digitization will aid the growth of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market.

