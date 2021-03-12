All news

Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

AFH tissue and hygiene has reached a high level of maturity and stability in Germany. Little innovation is expected, with tissue and hygiene innovation set to remain focused on retail channels. Nonetheless, as tourism and foodservice saw modest growth in 2019, this helped AFH tissue sales to increase in current value terms. German consumers were enjoying going out again in 2019, thus positively impacting value and volume sales within AFH tissue. The trend towards fast casual eating-out via fast…

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
AFH tissue and hygiene records solid growth in 2019 as it goes greener
Ageing population continues to drive volume sales of AFH adult incontinence
Essity launches virtual reality app for hand hygiene education
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Public: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

