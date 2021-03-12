Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

2019 proved a good year for travel industry in Singapore with the number of tourist arrivals seeing good growth, due to efforts by the Singapore Tourism Board to promote Singapore and an expanding flight schedule. This supported the growth of sales in the lodging industry, with more visitors coming to Singapore. This in turn helped boost away-from-home tissue sales, with more visitors meaning more demand for tissue in hotels, shopping centres, airports and entertainment venues.

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Growth in tourist arrivals boosts away-from-home tissue sales in 2019

Growing number of elderly boosts sales of AFH adult incontinence in 2019

Kimberly-Clark succeeds in away-from-home tissue while Essity leads away-from-home hygiene in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Rising disposable incomes support premiumisation in 2019

Kimberly-Clark retains lead in 2019 thanks to established consumer trust and ongoing innovation, whilst e-commerce thrives due to convenience and free delivery

COVID-19 offers slight boost to forecast period sales, although maturity will pose challenges

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

