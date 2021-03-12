All news

Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

2019 proved a good year for travel industry in Singapore with the number of tourist arrivals seeing good growth, due to efforts by the Singapore Tourism Board to promote Singapore and an expanding flight schedule. This supported the growth of sales in the lodging industry, with more visitors coming to Singapore. This in turn helped boost away-from-home tissue sales, with more visitors meaning more demand for tissue in hotels, shopping centres, airports and entertainment venues.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264001-away-from-home-tissue-and-hygiene-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automated-chemiluminescence-immunoassay-analyzer-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enterprise-asset-management-software-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Growth in tourist arrivals boosts away-from-home tissue sales in 2019
Growing number of elderly boosts sales of AFH adult incontinence in 2019
Kimberly-Clark succeeds in away-from-home tissue while Essity leads away-from-home hygiene in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Rising disposable incomes support premiumisation in 2019
Kimberly-Clark retains lead in 2019 thanks to established consumer trust and ongoing innovation, whilst e-commerce thrives due to convenience and free delivery
COVID-19 offers slight boost to forecast period sales, although maturity will pose challenges
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Botox Market 2021: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Allergan, Ipsen, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Medytox, US World Meds, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Botox Market is anticipated to discover Robust Growth by 2026. This report focuses on the leading key players with global perspective with a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Botox Industry. Botox market research report provides important market strategies and Latest trends with discussion of market consumption, major drivers, restraints and market share forecasted to […]
All news

Investment Banking Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Investment Banking Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news News

Transparent Ceramics Consumption Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – CeramTec ETEC,CoorsTek, Surmet Corporation, II-VI Optical Systems, Konoshima Chemicals, CeraNova, Bright Crystals Technology

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Transparent Ceramics Consumption Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Transparent Ceramics Consumption Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information […]