Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Away-from-home tissue continued to record stable but low growth in 2019, driven by the largest category of AFH toilet paper. The latter offers the greatest versatility to many smaller horeca establishments due to the interleaf format in flexible plastic packaging which is commonly used as facial tissues by lower-priced restaurants and street stalls, resulting in declines for AFH boxed facial tissues. It also limits greater potential for AFH napkins, although the latter continues to be used by mo…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264002-away-from-home-tissue-and-hygiene-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-cameras-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-planar-polishing-machines-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Low stable growth for away-from-home tissue in 2019 due to versatility of AFH toilet paper

AFH adult incontinence continues to outperform tissue in 2019 due to ageing population and demand from medical institutions

Kimberly-Clark remains leading overall AFH player, while Sancella benefits from overall strong reputation in adult incontinence

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Public: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105