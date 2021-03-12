Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The economic crisis in Argentina was seen to impact away-from-home tissue and hygiene in Uruguay in 2019. This is because the previous influx of Argentinean tourists had a strong impact on the tourism industry of Uruguay. As a result of the neighbouring country’s economic activity recession, such tourism dropped and hotel occupancy fell sharply during this period, and the impact was forecast to continue through 2020. Hence, the consumption of AFH toilet paper and other AFH tissue paper products…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264003-away-from-home-tissue-and-hygiene-in-uruguay

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bentgrass-seeds-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-synthetic-lutein-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Argentinean economic recession negatively impacts tourism industry in Uruguay

Underdeveloped categories show negligible opportunities due to technical challenges and alternative option competition

Industria Papelera Uruguay Sociedad Anónima maintains AFH tissue lead, with Sagrin SA continuing to win AFH adult incontinence auctions

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 5 Sales of Forecast Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Sales of Forecast Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Imported products continue to dominate in underdeveloped category based on demographic drivers

Industria Papelera Uruguay Sociedad Anónima remains undisputed overall leader

No significant changes expected, with opportunities for all categories

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105