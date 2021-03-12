Global Baby and Child-Specific Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Baby and child-specific products recorded further volume growth in 2019 due to a larger consumer base as birth rates continued to rise. Value sales also improved during the year, benefiting from ongoing premiumisation. Consumers are increasingly aware of products’ ingredients and demand natural, free from products, as well as products for sensitive skin.

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Premiumisation and rising birth rate boost sales in 2019

Demand for natural, organic and free from products drives value sales

Procter & Gamble maintains its lead, whilst premium dermocosmetics brands see strong growth in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within baby and child-specific products

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Free from, natural ingredients and sustainability are key trends in 2019

Premium brands winning in a fragmented competitive landscape in 2019

Stable forecast sales with ongoing focus on better quality, natural and sustainable products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

…continued

