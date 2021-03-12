All news

Global Baby Food Packaging Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sustainability concerns continued to drive innovation within baby food in 2019. Many parents are highly concerned about their environmental footprint and the amount of wasteful packaging in the industry, which is forcing manufacturers to find solutions. In

2019, Gerber Products partnered with TerraCycle on a national recycling programme to try to incentivise recycling and make it more accessible. As part of the scheme, for every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle through the Gerba Recyc…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Gerber launches recycling programme and first of its kind single-material plastic pouches
Safety concerns impact packaging choices for milk formula
Stand-up pouches an increasingly popular option as consumers look for convenience

 

