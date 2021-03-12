All news

Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sephora Polska plans to strengthen its position within beauty specialist retailers through further expansion. The company is expected to continue developing at a similar pace, with 3-5 new outlets opening annually. It operates stores in bigger cities with a population of over 100,000.

 Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique

TABLE OF CONTENT:

SEPHORA POLSKA SP ZOO IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE (POLAND)
Euromonitor International
June 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Sephora Polska Sp zoo: Key Facts
Summary 2 Sephora Polska Sp zoo: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Chart 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Sephora, Beauty Specialist Retailer in Bialystok
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Sephora Polska Sp zoo: Private Label Portfolio

