Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Shiseido announced a new three-year plan in April 2015, with this following on from its launch of the Vision 2020 strategy in 2014. Over fiscal 2015-2017, the company will focus on restructuring and aggressive marketing with a focus on rejuvenating Shiseido’s brand image, notably launching a new logo. The company will also continue to offer innovation that strives to meet changing consumer needs, while also considering brand acquisitions to fill gaps in its Japanese brand portfolio. Shiseido is…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

SHISEIDO CO LTD IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE (JAPAN)
Euromonitor International
June 2016

