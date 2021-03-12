All news

Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Due to strong competition, not only from beauty specialist retailers, but also supermarkets and department stores, the company’s main focus is on price orientation and the introduction of new products. The firm will also focus on continuing the expansion of its main beauty specialist retailer chain, Voulez-Vous.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

STYLE DISTRIBUTION LTD IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE (GEORGIA)
Euromonitor International
June 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Style Distribution Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Style Distribution Ltd: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Style Distribution Ltd: Competitive Position 2015

….….Continued

 

  

