Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In early 2015 Norwegian Orkla Group acquired 100% of Cederroth AB and is now one of the leading domestic beauty and personal care players. The company aims to advance its market position through active product development and by supporting its brands with advertising campaigns. The company offers a wide range of brands in the mass and budget price segments, most of which enjoy wide distribution. Orkla Group aims to continue providing mass-positioned beauty and personal care products for the Swed…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

ORKLA GROUP IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE (SWEDEN)
Euromonitor International
June 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Orkla Group: Key Facts
Summary 2 Orkla Group: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Orkla Group: Competitive Position 2015

