Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 is expected to have a mixed impact on sales of beauty and personal care products in Belgium in 2020. Products such as bar and liquid soap will benefit from increased personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus, whilst skin care and oral health fit in the wider context of overall health and wellbeing, so they should remain resilient. Baby and child-specific products is set to record further growth in the year due to parents’ unwillingness to give up quality when it comes to produ…
Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Free from, natural ingredients and sustainability are key trends in 2019
Premium brands winning in a fragmented competitive landscape in 2019
Stable forecast sales with ongoing focus on better quality, natural and sustainable products
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Innovation, upgrading and naturalness remain key in 2019
Competition between channels affects mass beauty and personal care
Mass beauty and personal care remains a highly fragmented category in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within mass beauty and personal care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Innovation and consumers’ appreciation of quality products drive growth in 2019
Millennials have fragile loyalty towards premium brands
Highly fragmented category lead by L’Oréal in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
