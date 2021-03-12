Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a heavy impact on sales of beauty and personal care in 2020, not only due to the impact of the country’s lockdown but also due to rising economic uncertainty. While the country has proved relatively successful in comparison to many other countries in halting the spread of the disease, it is expected to face one of the heaviest impacts in economic terms, with the pandemic curbing consumption and investment and restricting production, trading, travel and tourism. Co…

Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Consumers trade up in 2019 in search of natural products and novelty

L’Oréal benefits from dermocosmetics trend while Avon struggles as direct selling loses share in 2019

Slow recovery expected in forecast period as economic uncertainty persists

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Mass colour cosmetics and men’s grooming benefit from appeal to younger consumers in 2019

Direct selling faces growing competition from drugstores/parapharmacies and e-commerce in 2019

L’Oréal benefits from mass dermocosmetics launch while local players focus on bio and organic products in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within mass beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Dynamic growth driven by drugstores/parapharmacies but overseas purchases constrain demand in 2019

E-commerce attracts consumers seeking premium bargains in 2019

L’Oréal and Selecta benefit from alluring dermocosmetics brands in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within premium beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Bio and organic products perform well in 2019 due to growing concerns over pollution

Companies succeed in driving volume growth in 2019 despite declining birth rate

Lavena holds onto lead in 2019, but faces competition from natural and private label products

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within baby and child-specific products

Recovery and opportunities

