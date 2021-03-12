Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Russia is expected to have a significant impact on growth and sales for both mass and premium beauty and personal care in 2020. With social distancing and a lockdown in place during Q1 of 2020, with some consumers out of work, many Russians became increasingly price-sensitive, and therefore they reduced their purchases of beauty and mass personal care items, especially ones considered unnecessary. Areas that are expected to prove more resilient during 2020 are those t…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Trends in 2019 focus on natural and organic ingredients, while players focus on digital content and retailers get competitive on price-point

L’Oréal Russia continues to lead in 2019, launching a host of product innovations, while Gillette Group retains its second placed position through its global reputation

Growth over the forecast period will be driven by premium beauty and personal care products, with consumers willing to invest in higher quality ingredients

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

…continued

