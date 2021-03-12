Global Beauty and Personal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The impact of COVID-19 on the beauty and personal care market will be keenly felt in areas such as sun care, fragrances and colour cosmetics during 2020, with all three categories recording declining value sales at constant 2019 prices in this year. Lockdowns, store closures and a lack of tourists due to travel restrictions will be hitting these categories particularly hard. On the other hand, other areas of beauty and personal care will see growth driven upwards by the pandemic, for example bar…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Natural products remain a key trend in 2019

Local independent brands emerging despite the multinationals’ dominance

The outlook remains bright for beauty and personal care

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Drugstores/parapharmacies introducing new mass brands, online marketplaces using aggressive promotions

Strong growth expected for face masks

L’Oréal and Unilever continue to lead with their extensive brand portfolios

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within mass beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Outlook is bright for premium beauty as a status symbol

Premium products performing well in travel retail

L’Oréal and Estée Lauder continue to lead with their extensive brand portfolios

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within premium beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Effects of declining birth rate offset by parents looking for “natural” and “organic” products

“Mummy influencers” hold increasing sway in baby and child-specific products

Johnson & Johnson continues to lead sales with a general mass positioning and familiar brands

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within baby and child-specific products

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Natural ingredients and sustainability very much on trend in Singapore bath and shower

New innovations like the Lush shower bombs aim to provide a premium sensory experience

Unilever leads with its extensive brand portfolio, but niche brands with a natural positioning doing well

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within bath and shower

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 34 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 36 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2019

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Clean make-up expected to grow

Travel retail of premium products growing well

L’Oréal continues to lead with its diversified portfolio

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within colour cosmetics

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 43 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 44 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

