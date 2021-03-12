Global Beauty and Personal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The impact of COVID-19 on the beauty and personal care market will be keenly felt in areas such as sun care, fragrances and colour cosmetics during 2020, with all three categories recording declining value sales at constant 2019 prices in this year. Lockdowns, store closures and a lack of tourists due to travel restrictions will be hitting these categories particularly hard. On the other hand, other areas of beauty and personal care will see growth driven upwards by the pandemic, for example bar…
Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Natural products remain a key trend in 2019
Local independent brands emerging despite the multinationals’ dominance
The outlook remains bright for beauty and personal care
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Drugstores/parapharmacies introducing new mass brands, online marketplaces using aggressive promotions
Strong growth expected for face masks
L’Oréal and Unilever continue to lead with their extensive brand portfolios
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within mass beauty and personal care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Outlook is bright for premium beauty as a status symbol
Premium products performing well in travel retail
L’Oréal and Estée Lauder continue to lead with their extensive brand portfolios
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within premium beauty and personal care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 18 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Effects of declining birth rate offset by parents looking for “natural” and “organic” products
“Mummy influencers” hold increasing sway in baby and child-specific products
Johnson & Johnson continues to lead sales with a general mass positioning and familiar brands
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within baby and child-specific products
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Natural ingredients and sustainability very much on trend in Singapore bath and shower
New innovations like the Lush shower bombs aim to provide a premium sensory experience
Unilever leads with its extensive brand portfolio, but niche brands with a natural positioning doing well
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within bath and shower
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 34 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 35 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 36 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019
Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2019
Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019
Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Clean make-up expected to grow
Travel retail of premium products growing well
L’Oréal continues to lead with its diversified portfolio
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within colour cosmetics
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 43 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 44 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019
Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
