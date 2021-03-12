All news

Global Bemis Do Brasil Indústria E Comércio De Embalagens in PackagingMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

American group Bemis Co Inc is one of the largest flexible packaging manufacturers in the world. The company acquired Dixie Toga in 2005, eventually incorporating its factories and business into its operations.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

BEMIS DO BRASIL INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE EMBALAGENS IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (BRAZIL)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Bemis do Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Embalagens SA: Key Facts
Production
Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for Bemis do Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Embalagens SA by Pack Type: 2016
Competitive Positioning

