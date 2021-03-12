Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cat ownership is still slowly rising, in contrast to the gradually dwindling dog population in the UK, although there is an increase in the popularity of smaller dogs. Cats, like smaller dogs, are better suited as pets in smaller living spaces, which are the result of increasing urbanisation in the UK. However, despite the increasing number of pet cats, retail volume and current value sales of cat food continued to decline in 2020, as shoppers are tending to purchase less cat food per shopping t…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367836-cat-food-in-the-united-kingdom
Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carotenoids-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lcd-photoresists-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Cat owners buy premium cat food and treats to pamper their pets
Humanisation trend sees owners focus on specific nutrition for their cats
Price competition increases as consumers demand value
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Nestlé extends its lead with launches and huge marketing spending
Mars struggles, whilst Harringtons succeeds by offering natural and simple products
Cat treats is dynamic due to positive perception of brands and private label
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020
Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Humanisation leads to demand for premium, healthy products, boosting value growth
Pets’ health, wellbeing and happiness sparks innovation in pet products
Mars Petcare and Nestlé Purina challenged by smaller competitors
Internet retailing offers new subscription models
A continuation of the premiumisation trend in the forecast period
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/