Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cat ownership is still slowly rising, in contrast to the gradually dwindling dog population in the UK, although there is an increase in the popularity of smaller dogs. Cats, like smaller dogs, are better suited as pets in smaller living spaces, which are the result of increasing urbanisation in the UK. However, despite the increasing number of pet cats, retail volume and current value sales of cat food continued to decline in 2020, as shoppers are tending to purchase less cat food per shopping t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367836-cat-food-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carotenoids-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lcd-photoresists-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Cat owners buy premium cat food and treats to pamper their pets

Humanisation trend sees owners focus on specific nutrition for their cats

Price competition increases as consumers demand value

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Nestlé extends its lead with launches and huge marketing spending

Mars struggles, whilst Harringtons succeeds by offering natural and simple products

Cat treats is dynamic due to positive perception of brands and private label

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Humanisation leads to demand for premium, healthy products, boosting value growth

Pets’ health, wellbeing and happiness sparks innovation in pet products

Mars Petcare and Nestlé Purina challenged by smaller competitors

Internet retailing offers new subscription models

A continuation of the premiumisation trend in the forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105