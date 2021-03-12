Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

With rising levels of disposable income contributing to product premiumisation, natural and better-quality food ingredients for cats grew in popularity. For example, Placek’s Ontario brand, which is aimed at older cats with sensitive digestion, has become popular. This has a high meat content with 36% crude protein content and contains Omega 3 and Omega 6, vitamins and minerals as well as a high content of amino-oxidants. Gluten-free and GMO-free, the product also contains plants that aim to sup…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263752-cat-food-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-vehicle-soundproofing-material-market-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-augmented-and-virtual-reality-in-healthcare-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Rising incomes and focus on feline nutrition boosts demand for premium and natural food

Cats appeal as ideal pets for busy urbanites

E-commerce sites proliferate and evolve, benefiting bulk pack sizes

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Private label takes a hit as product information and recommendations gain importance

Companies tapping into more demanding customers have, and will, benefit

Gift sets benefit from cats becoming one of the family

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105