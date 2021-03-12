Global Charge Cards Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The charge cards category was already in a trend of consistent decline in terms of card numbers and transaction value before efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 had a dramatic negative impact on spending in the important retail, travel, and foodservice sectors. During the pandemic, the suspension of international travel has had a particularly marked adverse effect on charge cards, as overseas travel provides key usage occasions for the category.

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Charge Cards in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 exacerbates challenges facing charge cards

Commercial charge cards hit hard

American Express faces major challenges in charge cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Short-lived revival

Challenging environment for commercial charge cards

Sharia-compliant interest-free transactions provide distinctive positioning

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

…..Continued.

