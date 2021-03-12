All news

Global Charge Cards Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

At the end of the review period, only commercial charge cards were available in Hungary, with personal charge cards rarely, if ever, seen in the country. Moreover, commercial charge cards are only offered to top corporate executives and senior managers and there are no indications that this situation will change via the relaunch of personal charge cards. The last personal charge products in Hungary were withdrawn from circulation during 2012 and it is currently considered very unlikely that they…

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Charge Cards in Hungary
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Commercial charge cards dominate as personal charge cards remain absent
Dominant player American Express focuses on multinational companies
The narrowing of the competitive environment a reaction to slow growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Few changes likely to be seen in charge cards during the forecast period
Local companies unlikely to become interested in charge cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

…..Continued.

