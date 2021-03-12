Global Charge Cards Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

One of the major factors that has underpinned the popularity of charge cards in Norway for many years is the offer of attractive benefits by issuers such as American Express. The most important of these benefits has always been generous air miles allocation, something that has supported demand for charge cards among affluent people that travel by air frequently. For this reason, the closure of Norway’s borders and the dramatic decline seen in demand for air travel during 2020 as a result of the…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264514-charge-cards-in-norway
Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-security-door-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2026-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-deep-cycle-batteries-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soybean-derivatives-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03
Charge Cards in Norway
Euromonitor International
November 2020
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-robots-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for charge cards hit by the lack of opportunity to redeem air miles
Stronger competition from credit cards contributes to falling interest in charge cards
Withdrawal of diners club from Norway a sign of a category in decline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A bleak future for personal charge cards, with credit cards set to capture demand
Commercial charge cards to become less relevant in the age of videoconferencing
The use of credit cards set to continue evolving to mimic charge cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
…..Continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/