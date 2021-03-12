Global Charge Cards Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Charge cards are more popular than credit cards in Spain among both personal and commercial users. Charge cards tend to involve lower commissions in the retail and consumer foodservice environments and are used both in physical and e-commerce retailers.
Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Spain report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Charge Cards in Spain
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Charge card spending declines during the COVID-19 epidemic as consumption shrinks
Growth in e-commerce mitigates declining sales via charge cards in 2020
A significant increase in contactless usage of charge cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce and a return to international travel to support growth in charge cards
Growth of charge cards likely to be held back by the popularity of debit cards
Digitalisation of banking may slow growth of charge cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
…..Continued.
