Global Chemical Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

South Korea’s chemical products industry turnover continued demonstrating a steady rise, driven by strong commodity export growth. South Korea’s chemical product competitiveness increased thanks to the continuous investments in production capacity expansion. During the year, four out of six major petrochemical companies, namely, LG Chem Ltd, Lotte Chemical Corp, Hanwha Total Petrochemicals Co Ltd, and Korea Petrochemical Ind Co Ltd, made investments worth KRW1.62 trillion in order to expand thei…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513495-chemical-products-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Chemical Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mep-software-market-price-its-future-outlook-and-trend-during-the-period-for-2021-2026-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Basic Chemicals, Fertilisers and Nitrogen Compounds, Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products, Man-made Fibres, Paints and Varnishes, Pesticides and Other Agro-chemical Products, Photochemicals, Explosives and Other Chemicals, Plastic in Primary Forms and Synthetic Rubber.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chemical Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fleet-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Exports of Basic Chemicals and Primary Plastics Continue To Grow, Thanks To Production Capacity Expansion

Investments in R&d Expected To Increase, Reducing Reliance on Imports of High-value Speciality Chemicals

South Korean Cosmetics Industry Set To Recover Through Development of New Trade Routes

Competitive Landscape

South Korea’s Chemical Industry’s Concentration Rises

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Basic Chemicals Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Plastic in Primary Forms and Synthetic Rubber Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Photochemicals, Explosives and Other Chemicals Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 9 Paints and Varnishes Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Industry’s Cost Structure

Chart 11 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Trade

Chart 13 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 14 Exports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 15 Exports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 16 Imports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 17 Imports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105