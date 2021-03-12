All news

Global Childrenswear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Childrenswear sales in Western Europe have declined for most years throughout the early 21st century as Western Europe has been marked by two major economic downturns in quick succession. In 2015 and 2016, childrenswear returned to positive value growth but continues to be undermined by unfavourable demographic developments and declining unit prices; the latter due to tough retail competition between private label, fast fashion and internet retailing.

Euromonitor International’s Childrenswear in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market – be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

