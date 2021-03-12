All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in Finland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

It is not expected that COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the overall current retail value of chocolate confectionery in 2020. However, certain product areas are expected to experience a decline. Boxed assortments, which has been growing strongly over the past few years, is expected to register minimal current retail value growth in 2020, with current retail volumes declining. This is as a result of consumers socialising less during 2020 and therefore giving less gifts of boxed assortme…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Boxed assortments and seasonal chocolate take a hit in 2020 due to lack of socialising
Fazer extends value share in 2020 due to Finnish heritage and inventive marketing
Manufacturers continue to focus on flavour to offer consumers new taste experiences
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Opportunity to capitalise on surge in e-commerce during forecast period
Sustainability will increase in importance during the forecast period
Innovative marketing the key to attracting consumers

…continued

 

