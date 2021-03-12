All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Retail volume sales of chocolate confectionery have been in broad decline in Germany over the review period, as a result of an ageing population becoming more health conscious, and seeking out low sugar, healthier alternatives. Although chocolate confectionery is still a preferred treat for German consumers and a popular gift for special occasions, everyday consumption is in decline as consumers try to eat more healthily. This has been offset to a degree by product development and seasonal marke…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 sees negative sales trends pick up speed
Product development and premiumisation supporting value growth
Countlines’ success in 2020 reflects demand for convenience, and individual packaging in line with COVID-19 concerns
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stronger, more explicit health position could meet changing German attitudes
Buying less, buying better
Sustainability set to touch a deeper part of chocolate confectionery
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

 

