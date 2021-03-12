Global Chocolate Confectionery in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Recession and COVID-19 cause current value sales to decline in 2020

Innovation is on the agenda in 2020 for the competitors hoping to catch up with Ion Cocoa & Chocolate Manufacturers

Tablets keep top rank despite suffering largest losses in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Muted recovery ahead as turbulent Greece tries to overcome another hurdl

…continued

