Global Chocolate Confectionery in Israel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 and new product labelling regulation lead to slower value growth in 2020
Premium brands set to benefit from indulgence trend in 2020
Strauss Group turns to innovation as private label faces barrier to growth in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Tablets and chocolate with toys lead return to stronger value growth in 2021
Chocolate with toys offers best growth prospects over forecast period
Slower growth for countlines over forecast period
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

…continued

 

