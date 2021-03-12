All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in Latvia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Chocolate confectionery suffers in 2020 as Latvians prioritise more essential food during lockdown
Orkla remains leading player in 2020 due to innovation in its brand Laima
E-commerce gathers pace as consumers restrict possible contact with the virus
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate confectionery will make an immediate recovery in 2021
Declining population will likely impact chocolate aimed at children over the forecast period
The health and wellness trend will lead to an increase in demand for dark chocolate over the forecast period
