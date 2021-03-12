All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacts chocolate confectionery in volume terms as consumers reduce spending and consumption thereof; however, chocolate confectionery sees robust retail value growth in 2020. Also, Nigeria has had slow economic growth over the review period and is expected to enter another recession in 2020 due to the pandemic and its impact on the key source of income for the Nigerian government, crude oil. Furthermore, the pandemic’s resultant lockdown and economic fallout are…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown results in stockpiling but demand is negatively impacted due to the pandemic in 2020
Local production of chocolate confectionery increasing and a wider variety of brands driving prices down in 2020
Multinationals remain the clear leaders in chocolate confectionery thanks to their strong brand portfolios, but local competitors increase their presence in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate confectionery sales increases over the forecast period as consumers look for small indulgences
Chocolate confectionery remains niche but growing population to boost growth over the forecast period
Increased advertising anticipated over the forecast period

…continued

 

