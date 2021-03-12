Global Chocolate Confectionery in Serbia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacts chocolate confectionery in 2020 as consumers reduce spending but not consumption thereof. The pandemic’s resultant lockdown and economic fallout are changing many consumers’ spending habits as they become more price sensitive and reluctant to spend on non-essential products and trade down from premium to economy products. Furthermore, seasonal chocolates and chocolate with toys is expected to be the most affected by the pandemic as the lockdown negatively…
Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The pandemic results in price sensitive consumers in 2020
Media reports on health benefits of chocolate boost sales in 2020
Mondelez maintains its lead with new limited edition packaging, while a large global chocolate manufacturer builds a plant in Serbia and private label makes gains in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate confectionery sales increases over the forecast period as consumers look for small indulgences
Unit prices stagnate due to price sensitive consumers over the forecast period
Serbians’ shopping habits evolve in favour of modern grocery retailers, w
…continued
