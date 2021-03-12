All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in Singapore Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic lockdown measures take heavy toll on impulse and on-the-go sales
Global players leverage strong brand names and extensive distribution to lead sales
Focus on new innovative flavours to attract increasingly sophisticated consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Premiumisation trend to help drive recovery from global pandemic
Return to indulgence shopping and gifting culture to boost demand
Kit Kat set to further close gap with leader Ferrero Rocher

