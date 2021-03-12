Global Colour Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Colour cosmetics was amongst the main growth drivers of beauty and personal care in 2019. Innovation fuelled strong beauty and fashion trends amongst Bulgarian consumers and contributed to dynamic sales growth. Growth during the review period in turn encouraged many new entrants and the competitive landscape became increasingly fragmented. New categories continued to emerge such as eye and lip primers, eyelash conditioner and eyebrow mascara, with many consumers buying a widening range of produc…
Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Digital generation and influencer-led trends drive growth for colour cosmetics in 2019
Price-sensitivity remains high in 2019 despite growing interest in premium products
L’Oréal extends lead with help of NYX and premium brands in 2019 but Avon struggles
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within colour cosmetics
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Consumers trade up in 2019 in search of natural products and novelty
L’Oréal benefits from dermocosmetics trend while Avon struggles as direct selling loses share in 2019
Slow recovery expected in forecast period as economic uncertainty persists
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
…continued
