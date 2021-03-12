Global Colour Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Colour cosmetics was amongst the main growth drivers of beauty and personal care in 2019. Innovation fuelled strong beauty and fashion trends amongst Bulgarian consumers and contributed to dynamic sales growth. Growth during the review period in turn encouraged many new entrants and the competitive landscape became increasingly fragmented. New categories continued to emerge such as eye and lip primers, eyelash conditioner and eyebrow mascara, with many consumers buying a widening range of produc…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Digital generation and influencer-led trends drive growth for colour cosmetics in 2019

Price-sensitivity remains high in 2019 despite growing interest in premium products

L’Oréal extends lead with help of NYX and premium brands in 2019 but Avon struggles

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within colour cosmetics

Recovery and opportunities

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Consumers trade up in 2019 in search of natural products and novelty

L’Oréal benefits from dermocosmetics trend while Avon struggles as direct selling loses share in 2019

Slow recovery expected in forecast period as economic uncertainty persists

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

