Global Colour Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Make-up has become more and more popular among not only women but also some male consumers in China. Information and make-up tutorials transmitted by key opinion leaders (KOLs) through social platforms is an important driver behind this. For example, one of the most dynamic categories within colour cosmetics in China is blusher/bronzer/highlighter, with these products commonly used in Western style make-up routines. Due to demonstrations and recommendations from KOLs on popular e-commerce platfo…
Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Colour cosmetics continues to see growing demand in 2019 as make-up routines become more complex
E-commerce booming while make-up tutorials drive demand for colour cosmetics
L’Oréal leads the way with an increased focus on the younger generation
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within colour cosmetics
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
E-commerce a key driver of growth in beauty and personal care in 2019
Competitive landscape intensifies as domestic players make significant inroads
A young and engaged audience offers strong potential for the future of beauty and personal care in China
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
…continued
