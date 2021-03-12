All news

Global Colour Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Colour cosmetics saw a second year of current value decline in 2019. The penetration rate of colour cosmetics is decreasing amongst the French population, along with strong trend of no make-up, nude make-up, minimalism and deconsumption, with women using fewer products because of the simplification of routines and reasoned consumption. Consumers are increasingly looking to live simpler lives and integrate simplicity into their daily routines. With busy lives, urban environments and pollution, sk…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
The desire for a more natural look hampers growth, although specific categories perform well
Mass products see a stronger decline due to innovation in the premium segment
The leaders lose share to dynamic smaller brands
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within colour cosmetics
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Deconsumption continues, whilst players adapt to try and attract consumers
The leaders lose out to smaller players offering organic and natural products
Short-lived impact from COVID-19, with a return to growth expected
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

