Global Colour Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Colour cosmetics posted slight value sales growth in 2019. Performances of product categories within colour cosmetics, however, varied. Overall, eye make-up and facial make-up posted positive performances, whereas lip and nail products sales suffered in 2019. Naturalness is one of the main trends in beauty and personal care, and it has had a strong effect on colour cosmetics. Indeed, this trend has translated into the “no make-up” trend. In this context, foundation/concealer, mascara and BB/CC c…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257643-colour-cosmetics-in-belgium

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/india-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-direct-carrier-billing-platform-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Naturalness and “no make-up” trends boost sales of key colour cosmetics categories

New products drive sales in 2019

L’Oréal remains the clear leader in 2019 despite share loss

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within colour cosmetics

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Free from, natural ingredients and sustainability are key trends in 2019

Premium brands winning in a fragmented competitive landscape in 2019

Stable forecast sales with ongoing focus on better quality, natural and sustainable products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105